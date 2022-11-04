Police hunting rapist urge party-goers to check mobile phone footage

Police hunting a rapist who attacked a woman in Dundee are urging Halloween revellers who took pictures at nearby parties to release them to officers.

The 20-year-old was attacked in the Brook Street area, near to Brook Gardens, in the early hours of Sunday and detectives are looking for a brown-haired man with a fringe, of a similar age to the victim, who was wearing a navy hooded top.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente has repeated his call for students and passers-by who may have seen the man to contact officers, and has now also urged anyone who took pictures at parties in Brook Gardens to hand them over to police as they may have captured the man.

He said: “The streets were busy with people and students following Halloween celebrations and parties and we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or saw a man matching this description to come forward.

“We are aware there was a large number of people at parties in Brook Gardens at the time and we are keen to view any photos or footage from mobile phones taken by anyone in this vicinity in the early hours of Sunday morning as you may have captured something that could assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number 0647 of October 30, and Police Scotland said information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Officers have been supporting the victim and police patrols have been increased in the area while detectives do “everything we can to identify the man responsible”, Mr Lorente said.

He added: “A police presence will continue in the area, with the inquiry team consisting of local officers and detectives from Police Scotland’s specialist crime division.

“As well as tracing a number of people in the area, officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are continuing to review CCTV footage and carry out forensic work.”