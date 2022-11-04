Man in court charged with double murder

A man has appeared in court accused of a double murder.
Ian MacLeod, 65, of Edinburgh, is charged with murdering two men, aged 37 and 66, at a block of flats in the city’s Greendykes Road.
He was remanded in custody when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, and will reappear within the next eight days.
Emergency services were called to Greendykes House at 8.25pm on Tuesday but the pair were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man, 40, was also arrested in connection with the deaths.
Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of the major investigation team, said: “We understand that this is an upsetting incident for the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”
