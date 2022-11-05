Lorry driver failed to stop after hitting man in Greenock, police say

Police are investigating after a lorry failed to stop after hitting a 38-year-old man in Inverclyde.

The incident occurred at about 6.35pm on Friday November 4 at Inverkip Road in Greenock.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Inverclyde Hospital in the town with a leg injury.

The lorry, a Mercedes artic, did not stop and continued to drive towards Port Glasgow.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us.

“We are conducting inquiries to locate the driver of the lorry, who failed to stop.

“I would ask any motorists with dash cams who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured images of the lorry which could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3138 of November 4.