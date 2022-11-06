NHS staffing pressures contributed to two deaths at hospital, Labour claim

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has been urged to act amid claims from Labour that staffing issues contributed to two deaths in a single month at a flagship hospital.

Data obtained by Scottish Labour using freedom of information legislation shows 336 incidents related to “staffing/inappropriate skill mix” were recorded by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde between July 18 and August 18.

The incidents include two deaths at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, while there were 59 “near misses” recorded across the health board.

A further 14 incidents caused illness or injury – 10 of which occurred at QEUH, according to the figures.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed investigations into the circumstances surrounding the two deaths were ongoing – but said the board could not comment further due to patient confidentiality.

It comes as Mr Yousaf has warned of significant winter challenges facing the NHS this year, as it grapples with record A&E waits.

Paul O’Kane, Labour’s public health spokesman, said: “These tragic figures lay bare the cost of the workforce crisis engulfing our NHS.

“Lives have been lost, patients have been hurt and dozens more catastrophes were narrowly avoided.

“NHS workforce is overstretched and undervalued, and these terrifying figures are a glimpse of what will happen on a larger scale if the Scottish Government’s negligence continues.

“Our worst fears are already being realised, and things will only get worse as we head into winter.”

NHS unions are currently balloting on strike action and ambulance workers and physiotherapists have already voted for walkouts.

Mr Yousaf has said that if strike action goes ahead, it will be “catastrophic” for the health service.

Mr O’Kane added: “Hardworking NHS staff are being put in these impossible positions because of the SNP Government’s failure.

“Humza Yousaf must act now before winter begins.”

The Health Secretary said: “Our thoughts are with anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one while in our care.

“The health service is facing a triple threat this winter – recovering from the worst effects of the pandemic, high energy costs and rising inflation, and the loss of much needed staff due to Brexit.

“Like health services across the UK and globally, we expect this winter to be one of the most difficult NHS Scotland has faced.”

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government’s £600m health and care plan was working to recruit 1,000 new NHS staff, including up to 750 nurses, midwives and allied health professionals from overseas – with the plan also focusing on the social care sector to try to alleviate delays.

The Health Secretary added that the government continues to “take positive action to promote patient safety”, saying it had last month introduced the Patient Safety Commissioner Bill to Parliament.

“This legislation will further strengthen the patient voice within the healthcare system and take action to promote patient safety across our healthcare system as a whole,” Mr Yousaf said.

Meanwhile a spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said the Datix system – which collates data on adverse events – “may not give an entirely accurate picture of the situation”, adding that on occasions where staffing issues are resolved quickly the system may not be updated.

He said: “We would like to extend our sympathy to families who have lost a loved one in our hospitals.

“Staff members are encouraged to report incidents, including staffing issues, on the Datix incident reporting system. However an issue may be resolved quickly and the Datix report is not updated to show this.

“Therefore, while the Datix reports are a useful record of concerns about staffing, they may not give an entirely accurate picture of the situation.”

He added: “Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the two deaths are ongoing, however we cannot comment further due to patient confidentiality.”