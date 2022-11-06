Search

06 Nov 2022

Road blockaded amid Bonfire Night chaos in the Scottish capital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 2:25 AM

A road was blockaded with fire and motorbikes raced through part of the Scottish capital amid scenes of Bonfire Night chaos.

Specialist officers descended on the Niddrie area of Edinburgh on Saturday night after a serious disturbance, which echoed scenes seen in Dundee earlier this week, with police urging people to stay indoors.

Footage shared online showed a motorbike gang racing through the streets with fireworks being launched along the ground, seemingly aimed at people and vehicles.

Police closed Niddrie Mains Road to traffic, where earlier in the night a fire had been lit to block the road to passing vehicles. There was also the remains of a temporary bus stopped strewn in the street.

A police vehicle had also been struck with a Molotov cocktail, officers said, but nobody had been injured.

Police Scotland said specialist officers had been deployed to the area of the city as part of the force’s Operation Moonbeam, and said there had been “reports of various incidents including anti-social use of fireworks, a break-in to a shop and road blockages”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said members of the public should avoid that part of the city amid the “youth-related disorder linked to Bonfire Night”.

The force spokesman added: “A police vehicle has also been struck with a bottle containing a flammable substance – however, no damage was sustained and no injuries were reported.

“A robust police presence will be in place to address the ongoing issues and keep the public safe.

“Residents within Niddrie are asked to remain indoors and not hinder the ongoing emergency service response.”

And a spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “Please avoid the Niddrie area of Edinburgh and locals please stay inside your properties.”

