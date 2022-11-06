Search

06 Nov 2022

Council chief condemns ‘disgraceful’ Bonfire Night disorder in Edinburgh

06 Nov 2022 11:25 AM

Bonfire Night disorder in Scotland’s capital has been branded as “disgraceful” by Edinburgh’s council leader.

Police Scotland said specialist officers had been deployed to the Niddrie area of the city on Saturday night.

Footage shared online showed a motorbike gang racing through the streets, with fireworks being launched across the ground.

Residents were urged to stay indoors as police closed Niddrie Mains Road to traffic.

Earlier in the evening, a fire had been lit to block the road to passing vehicles and there were remains of a temporary bus stop strewn in the street.

A police vehicle was also struck with a Molotov cocktail, but officers said no-one was injured.

Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day said: “The scenes the local community had to suffer and witness in Niddrie last night were disgraceful and disgusting.

“Police responded swiftly and we have been supporting them and our other emergency partners following the firework-related disorder and antisocial behaviour that took place last night.

“It’s only a minority of people responsible for this inexcusable behaviour and I’m sure they will feel the full force of the law.

“It’s extremely fortunate that no-one was seriously injured as a result – attacks on the emergency services are despicable and reckless behaviour like this endangers lives.

“I would like to reassure residents we are working closely with Police Scotland to ensure the community are safe and appeal to anyone who can help identify those responsible to contact police so they can be dealt with appropriately by the justice system.”

The force said there had been “reports of various incidents including antisocial use of fireworks, a break-in to a shop and road blockages”.

An update has not yet been provided by Police Scotland but the force on Saturday night said: “A robust police presence will be in place to address the ongoing issues and keep the public safe.”

The disorder echoed scenes in Dundee earlier this week, where several youths were arrested for allegedly hurling fireworks at officers and setting fires.

