Police appeal following fatal A70 crash in Ayrshire

A 64-year-old female died following a fatal crash in Ayrshire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are appealing for information about the crash on the A70 near to Dumfries House at around 12.10am on November 6.

Emergency services were quick to attend the crash, involving a BMW, however the female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries. Police have confirmed the man has been arrested in connection with the collision.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the next of kin have been made aware, officers said.

Sergeant Kevin Craig of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died and our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are under way.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“The road was closed in both directions for 11 hours to allow investigations to take place. The road has now re-opened.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our inquiries into this serious crash.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0049 of 6 November, 2022.”