Search

06 Nov 2022

Police appeal following fatal A70 crash in Ayrshire

Police appeal following fatal A70 crash in Ayrshire

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 1:55 PM

A 64-year-old female died following a fatal crash in Ayrshire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are appealing for information about the crash on the A70 near to Dumfries House at around 12.10am on November 6.

Emergency services were quick to attend the crash, involving a BMW, however the female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries. Police have confirmed the man has been arrested in connection with the collision.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the next of kin have been made aware, officers said.

Sergeant Kevin Craig of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died and our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are under way.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“The road was closed in both directions for 11 hours to allow investigations to take place. The road has now re-opened.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our inquiries into this serious crash.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0049 of 6 November, 2022.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media