Police injured during Bonfire Night disorder

Police officers were taken to hospital amid Bonfire Night unrest as Police Scotland confirmed 12 arrests on Saturday.

A total of 483 calls were received relating to firework offences on November 5.

And while it is a reduction on the 581 incidents in the previous year, the behaviour has been described as “completely unacceptable”.

Alongside the arrests, a further 15 people were dispersed from dispersal zones and further inquiries are ongoing to identify more suspects.

Five firefighters were also attacked, as the service responded to 356 bonfires.

It is understood the majority of incidents took place within Edinburgh, where members of the public, firefighters and police officers were targeted by youths in possession of fireworks.

In the capital’s Sighthill, local officers were in their vehicle when it was targeted by youths with bricks who smashed the windows.

Both officers were injured and were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where one was treated for a head injury and the other needed treatment for glass in their eye.

In Clydebank, near Glasgow, firefighters were attacked by 20 youths using fireworks during a callout to an illegal fire in the town’s Langside Street.

One police vehicle sustained very minor damage and one male was arrested on suspicion of assault and culpable and reckless conduct.

In Edinburgh, approximately 100 youths threw fireworks at the public and vehicles just before 7pm on Marischal Road, Edinburgh.

Police teams were also targeted, while a fire engine in attendance sustained a smashed window – however, there were no injuries.

Officers on patrol were attacked in the city’s Ferry Road Drive at around 7.35pm as a number of individuals threw bricks at their vehicle.

And in the city’s Drylaw area, the fire service was initially attacked with fireworks while attempting to extinguish a wheelie bin fire, and was forced to withdraw at around 9pm-10pm.

Officers were deployed but were subjected to threats and fireworks being thrown by youths, who were also armed with scaffolding poles and a baseball bat.

Significant disruption was also reported in the city’s Niddrie area, when a police officer sustained a minor cut to their lip following a car window being smashed.

Residents were warned to stay in their homes as a gang of youths reportedly set fireworks off along the ground.

Police were also subjected to petrol bombs within the capital’s Duddingston area. No injuries were reported.

And outside the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, a male threw a flare into a crowd of people. He was detained by security staff and two people were subsequently arrested.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, gold commander for Operation Moonbeam – the effort to curb Bonfire Night disorder – said: “Our initial analysis of the incidents arising on Bonfire Night show that, for the overwhelming majority of the country, people enjoyed the occasion safely and responsibly.

“However, in some areas, particularly Edinburgh, various individuals have shown blatant disregard for the safety of the public and the emergency services and have actively targeted police officers and firefighters during the course of their duties.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I want to make it abundantly clear that a considerable follow-up inquiry will be conducted in relation to all of these incidents, utilising all resources at our disposal to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Do not think that just because you evaded police on the night that we won’t be knocking on your door in the near future.”

He added: “What the events of last night demonstrate to me is the importance of having a robust frontline policing service that can be readily supported by national and specialist colleagues when required.

“Similarly, working in partnership with other emergency colleagues and local authorities is equally important to ensuring we are deploying the correct level of resource to the right areas at the right time.

“All of those who were on duty during Bonfire Night showed exceptional professionalism and dedication to protecting communities from harm during extremely difficult and challenging circumstances. I am grateful for all of their efforts.”

Assistant chief officer David Farries, director of services for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our staff should be able to carry out their role without being attacked and it is disappointing that people have tried to hurt firefighters and have damaged our appliances and equipment.”