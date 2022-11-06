Second person charged after two men found dead in Edinburgh flat

A second man has been charged in connection with a double death in the Scottish capital.
The 40-year-old will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
Emergency services were called to a flat in Greendykes Road at 8.25pm on Tuesday, with two men, 37 and 66, pronounced dead at Greendykes House.
Another man, accused of murder, appeared in the court last week.
Ian MacLeod, 65, of the capital, was remanded in custody by a sheriff and will reappear in court at a later date.
The victims’ identities have not yet been revealed.
