Sturgeon: World leaders must use Cop27 to take more steps toward net zero

Nicola Sturgeon is calling on world leaders to deliver on climate pact commitments as she attends the first full day of the Cop27 conference in Egypt.

The First Minister is set to take part in an all-female panel discussion on financing decarbonisation with government leaders, including the prime minister of Barbados.

Ms Sturgeon will also meet representatives from countries in the global south region to hear their experiences of the climate crisis and what they want to see delivered at the climate talks.

She will encourage the message from Glasgow’s Cop26 conference last year to be delivered, which commits to reducing the usage of coal and advocates financing the shift to net zero.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Cop26 in Glasgow delivered real progress on tackling the climate crisis, with strengthened commitments to curb emissions, build resilience to climate change and provide the finance needed to reach net zero.

“World leaders must use the next two weeks to take meaningful steps to deliver on the promises made in the Glasgow Climate Pact.

“We are gathering against a tense backdrop and the geopolitical landscape has changed significantly in the last year, not least as a result of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“However, the climate crisis has not gone away and the answer to many of the global crises we face, such as energy security and food shortages, lies in going faster.

“For many countries, particularly in the global south, this must be the Cop where the global north not only deliver on our promises to finance adaption and mitigation, but recognises the need to address the loss and damage experienced by countries already impacted by climate change.”

Scotland became the first developed nation to commit to finance that addresses loss and damage, with other countries, such as Denmark, following suit.

The Scottish Government pledged £2 million from the Climate Justice Fund to fund the project.