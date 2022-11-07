Labour slams ‘hypocrisy’ of Scottish Government over energy efficiency cuts

The Scottish Government has been accused of “rank hypocrisy” following cuts to its energy efficiency budget ahead of Cop27.

The autumn budget revision, which was announced by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, revealed almost £133 million will be cut from the Government’s energy efficiency schemes.

Some £109.9 million is being removed from the operating budget, while £23 million will be lost from the capital budget, the documents show.

Mr Swinney, who is interim finance secretary, announced a further £615 million of cuts on Wednesday.

The total is almost £1.2bn when added to previously announced reductions of £560m as the Scottish Government grapples with tough financial pressures.

The schemes aim to improve the efficiency of public buildings and help people insulate their homes.

Scottish Labour have said the decision was “shameful” as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon heads to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for the global climate conference Cop27.

Labour’s net zero and energy spokesman, Craig Smyth, has urged the Scottish Government to reverse the cuts amidst the backdrop of a growing cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “A year ago, Nicola Sturgeon promised to make Scotland a world leader in the green revolution, but these empty promises are in tatters.

“The cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency are two of the urgent challenges our country faces, but the SNP-Green Government are gutting support schemes.

“Making these damaging cuts as Cop27 gets under way lays bare the rank hypocrisy hiding behind this government’s environmental rhetoric, as well as their failure to use the powers they have to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Only Labour have a real plan to insulate homes, drive down energy bills and build a fairer, greener Scotland.”