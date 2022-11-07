Families urged to apply for bridging payment

Eligible families have been urged to apply for a £260 bridging payment benefit before the December school holidays.

Families of children who get free school meals on the basis of low income will receive the payment before Christmas.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said those eligible and not already receiving bridging payments should register with their local council as soon as possible.

Families have already received up to £390 per child this year through the quarterly bridging payments, with around 145,000 children being supported as of summer 2022.

Ms Robison said: “I urge anyone who is eligible and not already in receipt of bridging payments to register for free school meals through their local authority as soon as possible to ensure they qualify for the December payment.

“We will provide almost £40 million in support this winter through the December bridging payments alone and, while we expect to reach in the region of 145,000 children, we don’t want anyone to miss out.

“We will also open applications for the Scottish Child Payment to all eligible under-16s from November 14, when it will be increased to £25 per eligible child per week – a rise of 150% in less than eight months.

“We know the cost-of-living crisis is having a severe impact on many families, particularly for those on the lowest incomes.

“With pressures on family budgets increasing it is more important than ever to receive all the help available.

“With limited powers and a finite budget the Scottish Government can only do so much to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis, but we continue to do as much as possible for the people who need it most.”