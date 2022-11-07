Search

07 Nov 2022

Families urged to apply for bridging payment

Families urged to apply for bridging payment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 1:01 AM

Eligible families have been urged to apply for a £260 bridging payment benefit before the December school holidays.

Families of children who get free school meals on the basis of low income will receive the payment before Christmas.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said those eligible and not already receiving bridging payments should register with their local council as soon as possible.

Families have already received up to £390 per child this year through the quarterly bridging payments, with around 145,000 children being supported as of summer 2022.

Ms Robison said: “I urge anyone who is eligible and not already in receipt of bridging payments to register for free school meals through their local authority as soon as possible to ensure they qualify for the December payment.

“We will provide almost £40 million in support this winter through the December bridging payments alone and, while we expect to reach in the region of 145,000 children, we don’t want anyone to miss out.

“We will also open applications for the Scottish Child Payment to all eligible under-16s from November 14, when it will be increased to £25 per eligible child per week – a rise of 150% in less than eight months.

“We know the cost-of-living crisis is having a severe impact on many families, particularly for those on the lowest incomes.

“With pressures on family budgets increasing it is more important than ever to receive all the help available.

“With limited powers and a finite budget the Scottish Government can only do so much to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis, but we continue to do as much as possible for the people who need it most.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media