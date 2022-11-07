Family dairy among 33 food firms to get Scottish Government funding

Food and drink companies across Scotland have been handed government funding of up to £1.4 million.

As part of the second round of the food procession, marketing and cooperation (FPMC) grant scheme, 33 companies were supplied with more than £10 million aimed at increasing productivity.

The largest benefactor is Graham’s, the Family Dairy near Stirling, which will receive a payout of £1.4 million for the purchase and installation of equipment to meet rising demand.

Speaking after the announcement of the recipients, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “The Scottish Government is supporting investment and expansion in our food and drink sector which offers incredible produce that is enjoyed at home and abroad.

“The FPMC scheme has enabled some really exciting projects in the past and I’m confident that this round of funding will play an important role in helping producers continue to deliver high-quality, innovative and nutritious products – securing and creating jobs and boosting the economy.

“I look forward to seeing how these grants enable businesses to move to the next level and I wish them the very best.”