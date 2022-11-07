Families pay tribute to two men found dead in flat

The families of two men found dead in a city flat have said they will be “forever missed” and remembered with love.

Police were called to a property in Greendykes Road, Edinburgh, at around 8.25pm on Tuesday November 1.

Desmond Rowlings, 66, and Derek Johnston, 37, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ian MacLeod, 65, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday charged with two counts of murder following the deaths.

A second man was charged in connection with the deaths on Sunday and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

The families of Mr Johnston and Mr Rowlings paid tribute to them in statements issued through police.

Mr Johnston’s mother and his sister jointly described him as: “A deeply loved son and brother, my handsome boy who had such a beautiful soul, our hearts will never mend, he will be forever missed and remembered with much love and affection.

“As a family we ask for respect and privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

The daughters of Mr Rowlings said he was “a loving, happy-go-lucky man who kept himself to himself.

“He will be forever missed and remembered with love.”