Second man in court charged with murder over deaths of men in flat

A 40-year-old man has appeared at court in connection with the death of two men in Edinburgh.

Dean McLeod, from North Berwick, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and was charged with two counts of murder on Monday.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody. The case was committed for further examination.

Ian MacLeod, 65, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday charged with two counts of murder following the deaths.

Both men will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Desmond Rowlings, 66, and Derek Johnston, 37, were found dead in a flat on Greendykes Road at about 8.25pm on Tuesday, November 1.

On Monday, the families of Mr Johnston and Mr Rowlings paid tribute to them in statements issued through police.

In a joint statement, Mr Johnston’s mother and his sister described him as: “A deeply loved son and brother, my handsome boy who had such a beautiful soul, our hearts will never mend, he will be forever missed and remembered with much love and affection.

“As a family we ask for respect and privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

The daughters of Mr Rowlings said he was “a loving, happy-go-lucky man who kept himself to himself.

“He will be forever missed and remembered with love.”