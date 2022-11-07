Body found in disused quarry

The body of a man has been found at a disused quarry on the outskirts of Edinburgh, police have confirmed.
The discovery was made on Torphin Road at around 12.50pm on Sunday.
While formal identification has yet to take place, the family of missing 36-year-old Stuart Campbell, who disappeared from the Colinton area of the city on March 27, has been informed.
The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
