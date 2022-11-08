New framework promises to be ‘turning point’ for planning, minister says

Scotland’s new planning framework makes a “fundamental change in the way we think about development”, minister Tom Arthur said.

The planning minister spoke out ahead of finalised proposals for the system being tabled in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

The revised National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4) will set out policies against which planning applications will be assessed for the next decade.

But it also seeks to make the planning system key to achieving net zero, setting out the role planning can play in tackling climate change with the goal of encouraging a nature recovery and creating places where people, communities and businesses can all thrive.

Mr Arthur, the planning minister within the Scottish Government, said: “The new draft NPF4 signals a turning point for planning.

“It represents a fundamental change in the way we think about development and puts tackling the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change at its heart.

“The Scottish Government has carefully considered the wealth of information and views expressed during the NPF4 consultation and I look forward to taking a final version to the Scottish Parliament later today.”