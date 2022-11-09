Bentley convertible stolen and set on fire

Police are asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information after a luxury car was stolen.
The navy blue Bentley Continental convertible was taken from a property on Braehead Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire, between 4.40pm and 8.40pm on November 6.
The car was found at around 9pm that night, having been set on fire at the junction of Neil Street with Meadowside Street in nearby Renfrew.
Detective Constable Gary Bruce, of Paisley CID, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing into this theft and wilful fire-raising.
“I would urge any witnesses to the fire, or anyone who seen this vehicle in the local area on Sunday November 6, to contact us as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
