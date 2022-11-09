Search

09 Nov 2022

Woman who lost partner to suicide calls for mental health services review

Woman who lost partner to suicide calls for mental health services review

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 2:13 PM

A woman whose partner died by suicide has said she wants “fit for purpose” mental health services, as she called for provisions to be fully reviewed.

Karen McKeown appeared before the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee at Holyrood on Wednesday.

She submitted a petition to the committee – which has garnered 1,326 signatures – and told MSPs she wants to ensure other families do not have to go through what hers did.

Ms McKeown’s partner Luke Henderson died in December 2017 despite having sought help eight times in the weeks before his death.

The petitioner called for a full review of services, suggesting that work involves speaking anonymously to health staff.

She also raised the possibility of implementing mental health triage hubs in hospitals in a bid to relieve the mental health burden in accident and emergency departments.

“I would really like to see a fit for purpose mental health service,” she told the committee.

“That’s my aim, it’s not out of anger.

“I don’t want any other family member to feel the pain that we have to feel every day, because it’s horrible. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.

“We need a fit for purpose mental health service so this stops happening.”

Ms McKeown was supported by Labour MSP Monica Lennon, with whom she has worked for several years.

The MSP said she hopes the Scottish Government is not “defensive” about the issue.

“We owe it to everyone in Scotland, including the workforce, to really step back from this,” she told the committee.

“I hope the Government won’t be defensive, because I think we all recognise there are very good intentions, but it’s that gap between the high level strategy and policy and the resource and the experience on the ground.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will appear before the committee at its next meeting, convener Jackson Carlaw said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media