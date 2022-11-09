Attitudes to drug misuse improving but stigma remains, survey finds

Attitudes towards drug addicts have improved in the last decade but stigma around substance misuse still exists, a new survey shows.

The ScotCen Social Research survey assesses the social attitudes towards people with drug usage problems in 2021/22, and compares them to 2009 where possible.

Fewer people are now uncomfortable living near someone getting help to stop using heroin – 32% in 2021/22 reported discomfort with this compared to 49% in 2009, according to the survey of 1,130 people.

However, stigma is still prevalent for those experiencing problem drug use.

Respondents were asked how deserving someone is of help if they are made homeless because of a family break-up or drug misuse.

Some 98% said those made homeless for family reasons are deserving of help, compared to 87% for drug use.

But a smaller proportion of people – 44% – feel those made homeless because of drug use are “very deserving” of support, compared to 70% for family-related homelessness.

The report said the results show there is a “greater level of sympathy expressed” for those experiencing drug-related homelessness.

A comparison was drawn between individual and societal responsibility for problem drug use, with 19% of respondents agreeing individuals “have themselves to blame” for their addiction.

On the other hand, the vast majority, 91%, agree it is “in all our interests” to help those battling substance misuse.

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance said: “While the report shows progress has been made in challenging some of the negative attitudes which exist, it also clearly demonstrates there is still much work to be done.

“We know that stigma is damaging not only to the individuals in terms of their mental health and sense of self-worth but it also discourages them from coming forward to get the help they need. It also impact on friends and family members.

“We must remember that people with a substance use problem are family members, neighbours, friends and colleagues.

“By addressing stigma, and the silence and alienation it causes, we make it easier for people to seek help, and that is to the benefit of each and every one of us.

“I will give an update on our work to address stigma and the action plan towards the end of the month.”

The survey also assessed stigma association with drug misuse in a family setting and found 57% think children under five living with a parent who is addicted to heroin should be temporarily looked after while their parent is in recovery – a decrease from 64% in 2009.

Just under one third (29%) feel they should stay with the parents while getting help from social workers, an increase from 20% in 2009.