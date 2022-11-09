Search

09 Nov 2022

55% of over-50s have had Covid booster

55% of over-50s have had Covid booster

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 4:55 PM

More than half of over-50s have received their winter Covid booster, figures show.

The new data from Public Health Scotland shows 1,369,785 people have so far received the booster as part of the winter 2022 vaccination programme that began in September.

The figures show 92.7% of people were also given the flu vaccination.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I am pleased to see that Scotland is maintaining its reputation as the leading nation for vaccine uptake with more than 2.7 million winter vaccines delivered since the programme began in September.

“More than 55% of over-50s have received their Covid booster, meaning a higher proportion of this age group have this vital extra protection than in any of the other UK nations.

“In addition, almost 93% of people who had their Covid-19 booster chose to receive their flu vaccine at the same appointment, meaning they are less likely to become seriously unwell from either virus.

“The flu virus is always changing and Covid-19 protection can fade over time, so I continue to urge everyone eligible to take up the offer of their winter vaccines so we can all stay safe over the winter months.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media