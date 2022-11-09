55% of over-50s have had Covid booster

More than half of over-50s have received their winter Covid booster, figures show.

The new data from Public Health Scotland shows 1,369,785 people have so far received the booster as part of the winter 2022 vaccination programme that began in September.

The figures show 92.7% of people were also given the flu vaccination.

Out now – our latest #COVID19 weekly statistical report for Scotland: ➡️ https://t.co/ScvN3rrcdj pic.twitter.com/wMHIfcwtmC — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) November 9, 2022

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I am pleased to see that Scotland is maintaining its reputation as the leading nation for vaccine uptake with more than 2.7 million winter vaccines delivered since the programme began in September.

“More than 55% of over-50s have received their Covid booster, meaning a higher proportion of this age group have this vital extra protection than in any of the other UK nations.

“In addition, almost 93% of people who had their Covid-19 booster chose to receive their flu vaccine at the same appointment, meaning they are less likely to become seriously unwell from either virus.

“The flu virus is always changing and Covid-19 protection can fade over time, so I continue to urge everyone eligible to take up the offer of their winter vaccines so we can all stay safe over the winter months.”