Search

09 Nov 2022

New guidance hailed as ‘significant intervention’ on deposit return scheme

New guidance hailed as ‘significant intervention’ on deposit return scheme

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 6:25 PM

A “significant intervention” from the Scottish Government will reduce the costs involved with the deposit return scheme, the organisation implementing the initiative has insisted.

Circularity Scotland chief executive David Harris also said minister Lorna Salter is “considering industry’s concerns” about the scheme – which is due to come into force next August.

It will see shoppers pay a 20p deposit any time they buy a drink in a can or bottle – however industry leaders warned charges associated with the scheme could mean consumers having to pay as much as 30p more.

More than 500 leading figures from businesses across the food, drink and hospitality sector signed a letter to Ms Slater, the circular economy minister, calling for the deposit return scheme to be paused so it can be revised.

Blair Bowman, the whisky consultant and broker responsible for the letter, warned some smaller drinks firms might stop selling their products in Scotland because of the additional costs and paperwork.

He said: “I’ve already had phone calls with producers here who are heartbroken that they are actually considering stopping selling their products in Scotland, their home market, because of this system.”

But Circularity Scotland has now said new guidance will “significantly reduce the cost of the scheme for industry and consumers”.

Other changes mean it will be able to assist retailers in applying for exemptions, help to establish shared return points for used containers, and will work to ensure there are no “blackspots” for consumers returning their empty bottles and cans.

More information is to be provided to producers in the coming weeks, but Mr Harris said: “We warmly welcome this significant intervention from the Scottish Government.

“We have been working closely with the minister and her team, as well as Zero Waste Scotland, to agree an approach and this new guidance will help industry to establish an accessible and inclusive network of return points across Scotland in the most effective and cost-efficient way.

“We also welcome the minister’s indication that she is considering industry’s concerns around online takeback and her commitment to provide further detail on this in the coming weeks.

“With just under a year to go until DRS (deposit return scheme) is introduced, these developments are just one element of how we are actively working with industry, government and all stakeholders to deliver a scheme that will work for Scotland, will transform how we recycle in this country and will help preserve our environment for generations to come.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media