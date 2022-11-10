Scots taking fewer holidays than pre-pandemic, survey finds

Scots are still taking fewer holidays than pre-pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis is affecting travel plans, a survey has found.

The survey of more than 1,000 Scots, carried out by 56 Degree Insight for the Scottish Tourism Alliance, found that cost pressures rather than the pandemic had a greater impact on holiday choices this year.

Around 73% of Scots have already been on holiday or are planning to do so by the end of 2022, it found.

Some 74% said costs affected their decisions while 58% said the pandemic still impacted their choices.

However 38% said they hoped to take more holidays in 2023 than this year, compared with 20% who expect to take fewer.

The survey took place towards the end of October.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “Our industry is key to the recovery and growth of the Scottish economy as a major export earner, employer and contributor of revenue to every one of our communities.”

“The latest survey demonstrates both resilience and fragility.

“People need a break and want to do that at home and abroad, however the cost-of-living crisis is biting hard on a sector which has not yet recovered from the impact of the pandemic.

“For many, Covid continues to be a concern and a major factor in their travel choices.”

Jim Eccleston, managing partner at 56 Degree Insight, said: “Whilst 2022 has provided some continued recovery for the Scottish tourism industry, this research has confirmed that the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis are introducing new uncertainties for next year.

“This is backed up in our recent Mood of the Nation research undertaken in partnership with The Union agency which showed that almost half of Scots (46%) were delaying any decisions about holidays in 2023 because of the uncertainties around the economic situation.”