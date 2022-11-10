Tories push ahead with Victims Law justice reforms

The Scottish Conservatives are pushing ahead with justice reforms they say will put victims at the “heart of the system”.

Under the Victims Law proposals, killers could not be released from prison unless they disclosed the location of their victim’s body.

Victims of crime will be able to access release decisions and request exclusion zones around their home.

The Tories say the Bill won the “overwhelming” support from the public at consultation, with 146 full submissions.

Of the respondents, 71% said they are fully supportive of the proposals, while 11% are partially supportive.

The proposals also call for the not proven verdict to be scrapped – a move which has already been confirmed by the Scottish Government as part of its planned Criminal Justice Bill.

The verdict has been controversial, with the Tories stating it is used disproportionately in sexual offence cases.

Tory justice spokesman Jamie Greene will put the final proposals to MSPs next year.

He said: “I’m delighted – but not surprised – by the overwhelming support for my Victims Law.

“These measures are a fair and common sense response to a justice system that currently fails to take adequate account of the interests of crime victims.

“For too long under the SNP’s soft touch justice system, the interests of criminals have trumped those of victims.

“That’s wrong – and this proposal will redress that unfair imbalance to ensure that victims are put at the heart of the system, where they belong.

“I would urge MSPs from all parties to throw their weight behind it when I bring the final proposals before the Scottish Parliament in the new year.”

Victims would also be given automatic notification of the decision not to prosecute their case, under the proposals.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “As with any Bill, once laid in Parliament, we will consider the details of any legislative proposals carefully.

“However, we are already taking forward measures in areas covered by the proposed Bill, including removal of the not proven verdict and a pilot scheme to explore expansion of victim statements.”