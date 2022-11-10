Foodbanks have ‘busiest period on record’ as charity warns of ‘tsunami of need’

Foodbank charity the Trussell Trust has said it had its busiest period ever recorded between April and September this year.

About 116,000 emergency food parcels were distributed to people in Scotland – a 34% increase on the same period last year, with 40,000 children included in the figure, representing a 29% increase.

The charity said this represents the most parcels ever distributed to households with children.

Figures, compiled by an Ipsos poll of more than 2000 adults who visited foodbanks between April and September, also show about 27,000 people were referred to a foodbank for the first time, representing a 33% increase from 2021.

Almost 1.3 million emergency food parcels were provided to people facing hardship across the UK in the same period, prompting a “tsunami of need” across the country, as people struggle to cope with the rising cost of living.

Need for food is outstripping the number of donations that the Trussell Trust’s 121 foodbanks are receiving, prompting the charity to launch an emergency appeal to ensure foodbanks can meet the “alarming” levels of need in the community.

Food banks are at “breaking point” both physically and mentally, the charity warned, and are set to face the hardest year yet as they expect to provide 7,000 emergency food parcels a day on average across the UK in the next six months.

Research to be released by the Trussell Trust next year finds one in five people referred to a food bank in the UK live in households where at least one person is in work.

The charity said they see more and more people who are working, but still struggling to afford the essentials.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver the autumn budget next week and the charity is calling for the UK Government to “act decisively” to target support to individuals in hardship.

A cost of living payment in July correlated with a small dip in need at foodbanks.

However, the charity argued that short-term interventions are “not sustainable” for the Government or dignified for people who are struggling.

“Everyone in Scotland should be able to afford the essentials – to buy their own food and heat their homes,” said Polly Jones, who is head of the Trussell Trust in Scotland.

“This has got harder in the last six months, with 27,000 people needing a food parcel for the first time and a huge increase in children needing our support. This is not right,” she added.

Ms Jones urged the Scottish Government to take further action to deliver “immediate and direct” cash support to households as well as urgently publishing an overdue national plan to end the need for food banks.

A UK Treasury spokesperson said: “Countries around the world are facing rising costs, driven by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, and we know this is affecting people here in the UK.

“The Government’s Energy Price Guarantee will save the typical household around £700 this winter, based on what energy prices would have been under the current price cap – reducing bills by roughly a third. In addition, we have provided at least an extra £1,200 of cost-of-living support to eight million of the most vulnerable households.

“We’ve also reversed the rise in national insurance contributions and made changes to universal credit to help working households keep more of what they earn.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said it was “doing what we can to help families” and was “very concerned about the hardship people are facing as a result of the cost-of-living crisis”.

“We have allocated almost £3 billion in this financial year to help households face the increased cost of living, including £1 billion in providing services and financial support not available elsewhere in the UK,” the spokesman said.

“The Scottish Child Payment will double to £25 per eligible child per week from next Monday, when it is also open to applications from eligible under-16s. This represents a 150% increase within eight months and is an annual support of £1,300 per child for eligible families.

“We have also doubled our December Bridging Payment to £260 – an additional investment of £18.9 million, benefiting the families of an estimated 145,000 school age children.

“We will continue to urge the UK Government to use all the powers at its disposal to tackle this cost-of-living crisis on the scale required, including access to borrowing, providing benefits and support to households, VAT on fuel, taxation of windfall profits and regulation of the energy market.

“Our draft plan on ending the need for food banks received strong public support when we consulted on it earlier in the year. We will publish a final version later this winter. As we said in our Programme for Government, this will need to reflect the cost-of-living crisis and recent economic shocks that are going to make this work even harder.”