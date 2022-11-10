Search

10 Nov 2022

Strikes by nurses could be ‘catastrophic’ but they are not inevitable – Yousaf

Strikes by nurses could be ‘catastrophic’ but they are not inevitable – Yousaf

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 11:54 AM

Strikes by nurses in Scotland are not inevitable, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said as he urged the UK Government to provide more funding to boost the pay of NHS workers.

He said Conservative ministers at Westminster have a “moral obligation” to “put their hand in their pocket” and allocate extra funding so the Scottish Government can settle the pay dispute.

Ministers at Holyrood have been clear they have no additional resources to increase pay beyond what has been offered to NHS staff.

Despite that, Mr Yousaf said he will be “picking up the phone” to leaders of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Scotland after its members voted for walkouts, and he vowed to work “flat out in every waking moment to try to avert those strikes”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Yousaf said: “I do genuinely believe we can avert strike action this winter.”

His comments came after RCN members in every health board in Scotland backed industrial action, despite the Scottish Government saying it had offered a record pay rise that would result in NHS staff receiving an average increase of 7%, with lower paid workers getting 11%.

Mr Yousaf said ministers had to “reprofile” cash from other parts of the health budget for that deal, taking funds away from social care, primary care and mental health services.

He pledged “continued dialogue” with the RCN and other health unions – some of whom have already voted for strike action while others are still balloting members on the issue.

Mr Yousaf said: “There is a route through this, strikes are not inevitable.”

Talks could consider if there is a different way the £480 million available for NHS pay rises could be distributed amongst staff, he said.

But he added: “The other plea I am making is given the UK Government are the architects of high inflation costs and this cost crisis, for me I think they have a moral obligation, quite frankly, to put their hand in their pocket and provide more money to the Scottish Government in order for us to be able to afford these record high pay deals.”

If strikes do go ahead in the NHS this winter, they will be “catastrophic”, Mr Yousaf added.

The NHS is already facing a difficult winter, as services continue to recover from the Covid pandemic at a time of staff shortages.

Plans would be put in place for any industrial action, but Mr Yousaf warned: “Even with all the contingency we can possibly muster I think a strike would be harmful and I think it would be catastrophic, at this time more than any other time.”

RCN Scotland director Colin Pullman insisted nurses cannot accept another real terms pay cut.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “There’s been years of under-investment in nursing, over a decade of pay cuts in real terms. The current offer is a pay cut again.

“At the end of the day I absolutely understand this is going to be difficult, our members acknowledge that.

“But what we can’t have is another real terms pay cut for the nurses of Scotland.

“There’s never a good time to strike, we don’t want to strike, but our members have told us very loudly that enough is enough.

“There is one way to avert strikes and that is to go back to negotiations and for us to negotiate an improved offer.”

RCN Scotland board member Hilary Nelson stressed any strikes will be carried out “safely”, although she acknowledged they will be “disruptive”.

She added: “We will make sure we are giving our message to the Government very clearly – ‘enough is enough’.”

She said staffing levels mean “people are already at risk”, adding: “Industrial action won’t create any additional risk, because we will work carefully with employers.”

The dispute is about patient safety as well as pay, Ms Nelson stressed, as she told how “exhausted” nurses routinely go to work knowing departments are short-staffed.

She said: “The main reason we are doing this is because we are standing up for our patients, we need to make sure there are enough nurses in place so we can carry on delivering services.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media