Search

10 Nov 2022

Avoidable deaths rose 4% in Scotland last year, figures show

Avoidable deaths rose 4% in Scotland last year, figures show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 12:27 PM

Avoidable deaths in Scotland increased by 4% last year, with half the rise attributable to Covid-19, figures show.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) analysis found almost three in 10 (28%) of the 63,587 deaths registered in 2021 were considered preventable or treatable, up from 27% in 2020.

The age-standardised rate of avoidable mortality rose to 350 per 100,000 people last year, up by 4% on the previous year.

Covid-19 was a “significant contributor” to avoidable mortality in 2021, with half of the increase in the latest year attributable to coronavirus deaths, NRS said.

The Covid-related avoidable mortality rate increased in 2021 to 35 deaths per 100,000 people, up from 29 per 100,000 in 2020.

The NRS report also found that in the most deprived 20% of areas in Scotland, the rate of avoidable mortality was 4.1 times as large as in the 20% least deprived areas.

Julie Ramsay, NRS head of vital events statistics, said: “Avoidable mortality doesn’t impact everyone equally.

“The rate of avoidable deaths in the most deprived areas was over four times the rate of those in the least deprived areas.”

In 2021, the avoidable mortality rate of those in the 20% most deprived areas was 659 per 100,000 people compared with 161 per 100,000 for those in the 20% least deprived areas.

The report also found that after adjusting for age, avoidable mortality rates among males (434 per 100,000) were 1.6 times as high as among females (272 per 100,000).

Cancers and circulatory diseases were the most common causes of avoidable mortality in 2021, accounting for 28% and 25% of all avoidable deaths respectively.

Alcohol and drug-related avoidable mortality rates increased for the ninth year in a row, with 53 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021.

Avoidable deaths are those which are considered either preventable or treatable through public health or healthcare interventions.

The term avoidable mortality is based on an international definition by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development/Eurostat and looks only at deaths under the age of 75.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media