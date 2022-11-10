Skin cancer care review urges consistency in treatment

A review has urged NHS boards to strive for consistent high levels of care for those with skin cancer.

A study carried out by Healthcare Improvement Scotland has also called for improved accessibility to services to remove barriers to care for people with malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

The Scottish Government commissioned the study to review Cancer Quality Performance Indicators data to compare performance nationally and identify any significant areas of concern to help support its cancer recovery plan.

The main aim of the indicators is to make sure patients receive consistent high-quality care, which helps to improve survival rates, as well as ensuring care is safe and effective.

The review found a number of inconsistencies, such as delays following positive diagnosis of malignant melanoma and the removal of the tumour.

The report urges NHS boards to take action to focus on meeting future targets in this area.

It also recommends that patients with advanced melanoma receive a detailed scan within 35 days of pathology reports. Some patients are currently having to wait longer to receive scans, which may delay surgical referrals.

It also notes the complex treatment of skin cancer often involves multiple departments, such as dermatology, pathology, radiology and surgical services, and if delays occur in one service, this can affect the rest.

Lynsey Cleland, director of quality assurance at Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “We have identified that there are a number of areas where practice across Scotland is inconsistent.

“It is important that these areas are addressed by NHS boards as quickly as possible to ensure that patients continue to receive access to the best possible care, regardless of their geographical location.

“We understand the ongoing impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on service provision. However, NHS boards and regional cancer networks should work together to explore innovative solutions and develop robust action plans. Such actions will help reduce waiting times, deliver improved patient pathways and overall improvements in outcomes for melanoma patients.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.