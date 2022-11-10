Teachers to strike at Glasgow school over abuse from pupils

Teachers at a secondary school are to take strike action amid claims their employer has failed to protect them from abuse by pupils.

Members of the NASUWT teaching union at Bannerman High School in Glasgow will walk out on 12 days in November and December, saying their concerns have not been addressed.

Teachers have cited incidents in which pupils have refused to follow instructions, stolen personal items, made verbal threats, shoved teachers, blocked fire exits, brandished a screwdriver and caused damaged to the building.

The union said Glasgow City Council agreed to put measures in place to protect teachers, but this has not happened.

We're acting to protect our members @BannermanHigh in Glasgow from violence & abuse from pupils. If @GlasgowCC refuse to act we will.https://t.co/Q1OzetM9Xm — NASUWT Scotland (@NASUWT_Scotland) November 10, 2022

NASUWT has told members at the school to refuse to teach pupils who are known to be abusive and threatening.

But it said the council has written to members telling them they will be sent home without pay and face punitive action if they refuse to teach certain pupils.

In response, NASUWT has now issued notice to the council of plans for strike action.

NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach said: “The actions and systematic failures of the council are placing the safety of teachers at serious risk.

“No teacher should have to go to work expecting to be sworn at, verbally abused or threatened with violence from the pupils they teach.

“Glasgow City Council’s attempts to bully our members are indicative of a climate of fear that the council has allowed to develop at Bannerman school.”

Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official for Scotland, added: “Where any pupil seeks to intimidate staff in classrooms, corridors and elsewhere, disrupt classes or pose a constant threat to the health and safety of teachers, the council should be taking action to protect staff rather than bullying and threatening our members.

“The NASUWT will not stand by whilst any teacher suffers violence and abuse at work and whilst Glasgow City Council fails to upholds its duty of care to staff and pupils.”

NASUWT members at the school will strike on November 24, 29 and 30 and on December 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, and 21.

Glasgow City Council has been asked for comment.