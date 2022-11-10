Police officer who assaulted woman put on sex offenders register

A police officer who “knew he was abusing his position of trust” has been put on the sex offenders register after being found guilty of molesting a woman he knew.

Now retired Herbert Scott Gallop, from Forres, Moray, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the woman despite her repeatedly telling him not to.

At Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday, he was put on the sex offenders register for one year and made subject to a supervision order for the same period of time.

Andy Shanks, Procurator Fiscal for Grampian, Highland and Islands, said the 54-year-old “was a respected police officer who knew he was abusing his position of trust”.

The Crown Office said the offence happened in 2017, and left the woman confused and upset.

The prosecution and conviction comes after a £247,000 probe by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner into claims of a toxic culture at Forres police office.

Gallop, an RAF veteran, served almost 20 years with the police but quit the force after the allegations against him were investigated.

He was found guilty of the single charge against him at the sheriff court in August this year.

Mr Shanks said: “It took courage for the victim to speak out against a figure of some authority and I would commend her determination to seek justice.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.