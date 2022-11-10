Teaching union sets date for first strike

Teachers in Scotland will strike over pay on November 24, their union has said.

Members of the EIS voted overwhelmingly to back action in a result announced on Thursday, saying just hours later the first walkout will take place in a fortnight.

Some 96% of those who voted – on a turnout of 71% – backed strike action, after a 5% pay rise was rejected earlier this year.

Further dates for action will be agreed at a meeting of the EIS executive on Friday, the union said.

General secretary Andrew Bradley called on staff “in all of Scotland’s schools” to strike on November 24, in what will be the first action of its kind over pay in almost 40 years.

She said: “We hoped not to get to this point, and have given local authorities and the Scottish Government ample time to come up with a fair pay offer.

“But with a pay rise for teachers now more than seven months late, and with the last pay offer having been rejected by teachers almost three months ago, the blame for this move to strike action sits squarely with (local government body) Cosla and the Scottish Government.

“They have sat on their hands for far too long, dithering and delaying while the soaring cost of living continues to erode the value of their pitiful offers to Scotland’s teachers.”

Teachers “do not take strike action lightly”, she added, saying politicians who “lauded” their work in the pandemic are now offering them a “deep real-terms pay cut”.

She said: “This will never be acceptable to Scotland’s teachers or to the EIS, and that is why Scotland’s teachers will be taking strike action two weeks from today.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The Scottish Government and Scottish local government value the teaching workforce.

“We recognise the vital importance of reaching a fair and affordable resolution on pay, both for the workforce during a cost-of-living crisis, and for the pupils and parents who rely on the vital services our teaching workforce deliver.

“We are absolutely committed to working together to support a fair pay offer for teachers through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers and to avoiding unnecessary strike action and the disruption that would cause.

“Strikes in our schools are in no-one’s interest – least of all for pupils, parents and carers who have already faced significant disruption over the past three years.”

A spokesman for Cosla said: “Scottish local government values its entire workforce, of which teachers are a key part.

“Making an offer that is affordable enables councils to protect the whole of education services and ultimately improve outcomes for children and young people.

“Along with Scottish Government, we are working closely and at pace to ensure a revised offer can be brought forward. We will remain in active discussions with our trade union partners.”

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Stephen Kerr said Ms Somerville has been “missing in action”.

He said: “The threat of strike action has been looming for months yet the Education Secretary failed to get round the table and ensure a solution was found.

“Pupils missing yet more classroom time is the last thing they need after the disruption they had to endure during the pandemic.”

Scottish Labour education spokesman Michael Marra said: “No-one wants strikes in schools, but pupils and teachers alike are being failed by the SNP’s catastrophic lack of leadership.

“The Education Secretary needs to get round the table with a fair deal for teachers and for schools before strike chaos hits.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie said: “For two years pupils have had their education disrupted by Covid.

“It’s absolutely unforgiveable that on top of that the Scottish Government are allowing their education to be further disrupted by strike action.”