£10 million worth of counterfeit luxury goods seized in Scotland

Trading standards officers have seized £10 million worth of counterfeit clothing and accessories mimicking luxury brands.
Police officers and Trading Standards Scotland, working with Glasgow City Council and South Lanarkshire, acted against a 61-year-old man said to be “selling counterfeit goods on a large scale”.
The operation came after reports of counterfeit goods being imported to be sold on for profit.
Trading Standards Scotland said such action was “aimed at protecting consumers and legitimate businesses by preventing the sale of counterfeit products throughout Scotland, especially in the run up to the festive period when shoppers may be looking for a bargain”.
The items that have been recovered will now be examined, with enforcement action considered after that.
