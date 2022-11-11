Search

11 Nov 2022

Farming investment deterred by uncertainty over agriculture payments – Lib Dems

Farming investment deterred by uncertainty over agriculture payments – Lib Dems

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 1:01 AM

Investment in farming is being deterred by the Scottish Government’s failure to deliver a new agriculture payments framework, Alex Cole-Hamilton has said.

Speaking ahead of a visit to Lauriston farm in Edinburgh, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader said the industry needs immediate relief amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Cole-Hamilton’s visit follows the #FoodNeedsAFarmer rally outside the Scottish Parliament last week, where industry experts urged more support ahead of a forthcoming Agriculture Bill.

On Tuesday, Rural Affairs and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon pledged new conditionality for future payments to help the sector – but faced criticism over a “lack of clarity” in the announcement.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “What is clear to me is that the Scottish Government’s failure to deliver a fresh agriculture framework is deterring investment and innovation and undermining confidence within the sector.

“Farmers feel like the deck is stacked against them. Even when the Government makes big promises, the reality never stacks up.

“Let me give an example of the sleight of hand that farmers have got used to from the SNP: ministers announced with great fanfare that agriculture support payments for the year would be delivered early.

“In practice, this only applied to a handful of payments, with many more farmers waiting as long, or in some cases even longer, than last year.

“Even if they were delivered early, these payments are no substitute for the urgent clarity needed on future funding and policy.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media