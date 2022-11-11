Search

11 Nov 2022

Tories were trying to ‘make a buck’ during pandemic – Freeman

Tories were trying to ‘make a buck’ during pandemic – Freeman

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 11:53 AM

Some Conservatives were trying to “make a buck” around PPE contracts during the pandemic, former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman has said as she condemned the “sickening” behaviour.

In an interview with the Herald newspaper, Ms Freeman hit out at Downing Street’s PPE procurement process during the early part of the pandemic.

The former minister, who stood down as an MSP at the 2021 Holyrood election, spoke about her experience as the coronavirus crisis unfolded.

In January this year, the UK Government’s use of “VIP lane” contracts to supply PPE when the virus first began to spread was found to be unlawful.

Ms Freeman told the newspaper: “I had two thoughts when Downing Street’s PPE shenanigans became evident: thank f*** we didn’t need to rely on them for PPE because we’ve got our own procurement systems in place, and they were good and they worked.

“Especially when it came to creating new distribution routes and networks. So, thank God. And, by the way, we gave the UK Government some of our PPE supplies.

“The second thought was: ‘Dear God! There are some Tories who will always be Tories, eh?

“That in the midst of a vast human tragedy and all the heartache and suffering and sense of national crisis that these people would still find a way to make a buck. It was absolutely sickening.”

Ms Freeman, who was health secretary from June 2018 until she left Holyrood and was appointed to an ambassador role at the University of Glasgow earlier this year, also spoke about First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership during the pandemic.

She said the SNP leader treated her ministers with respect, adding: “I think her view is: ‘I’ve just made you a Government minister because I believe you can do the job. I’m no’ your mammy; I’m no’ gonnae do the job for you. I’ve got my own job; so could you just get on with it.'”

She continued: “One thing that Nicola said at the start still resonates with me. ‘We’re all learning as we go. But I’m going to treat the public as adults. I’m going to tell them what I know; I’m going to tell them what I don’t know, and I’m going to tell them why we decided to do what we did.’

“That was the standard we set and tried to stick to throughout it all.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media