11 Nov 2022

Covid-19 infection levels in Scotland fall to lowest level in UK

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 1:40 PM

The proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland fell to the lowest level in the UK last week, according to latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that 107,300 people in private households, equating to 2.04% of the population, had Covid-19 in the week ending November 1.

This equates to about one in 50 people and was below the level in England and Wales, where it was about one in 40, and Northern Ireland where it was one in 45.

It is the first time since mid-August that Covid-19 infections have fallen in all four UK nations.

Infections in Scotland were down from the previous week when it was estimated that about one in 35 people north of the border had Covid-19.

Sarah Crofts, ONS deputy director for Covid-19 Infection Survey Analysis, said: “This week, infections have decreased in every country across the UK for the first time in 10 weeks.

“Infections have decreased in all age groups in England, including the over-70s, which are still among the highest infected.

“There was also a decrease in infections among these older ages in Wales, though the trend is uncertain in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to monitor the data as we move through winter, but the latest picture across the UK is generally a positive one.”

It comes after figures published on Thursday showed a fall in confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland in the week to Sunday.

Data from National Records of Scotland shows there were 45 deaths involving Covid-19 in the week to November 6, which was three fewer than the previous week.

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 16,004 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

News

