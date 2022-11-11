Police warn fans to behave at Aberdeen match after ‘inexcusable’ events

Police have warned football fans that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated at Aberdeen’s match this weekend, after disorder “tainted” the city’s reputation last week.

Officers were called to disturbances in the George Street and Seaforth Road area of the city before the Aberdeen v Hibernian match on Friday November 4.

Police Scotland said that so far 11 males aged between 15 and 40 have been arrested in connection with a number of alleged offences and inquiries are ongoing.

Extra officers will be deployed to the Pittodrie area of the city this Saturday as Aberdeen take on Dundee United in a match which kicks off at 6pm, and police warned fans to behave themselves.

City centre Chief Inspector David Paterson said: “The behaviour we witnessed on the streets pre-match last week was utterly unacceptable. Fear and alarm was caused to the local community, fireworks were thrown and a minority tainted the safe reputation our city has.

“I am extremely grateful for the efforts of officers to de-escalate the situation, and would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted with our inquiries so far. I am only grateful that no one was seriously hurt.

“As event police lead (commanding officer) for the Dundee United match, let me be clear – we will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour on Saturday, nor at any football match for that matter.

“We know the vast majority of fans turn up at games to support their team and enjoy themselves and we do not want that experience to be ruined by the selfishness of others.

“Extra officers will be in the area to support the match and I can only hope there is no repeat of last week’s inexcusable events.”

Police said that inquries into the disorder on November 4 are ongoing and urged anyone with information or mobile phone footage to contact them.

An Aberdeen Football Club spokesman said: “We are also aware of an unacceptable level of damage caused by fans to seats in the Red Shed at Pittodrie during last week’s match.

“I would take this opportunity to remind fans that this cannot continue and the club security and stewarding team, working with Police, will be keeping a close eye on this during Saturday’s game.”