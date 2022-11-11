Green heating research funded with £17.6m

The Scottish Government has announced funding of £17.6 million to research climate-friendly building heating solutions.

Zero carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie set out a plan on Friday to grow the green heating sector in Scotland.

The Government says one million homes and more than 50,000 non-domestic buildings will need to transition to decarbonised heating by 2030.

Mr Harvie’s plan to grow the supply chain in the green heating industry includes a new mobile training centre for heat pump installation.

There will also be a dedicated programme to raise awareness within the industry about the transition to green heating.

The Scottish Green MSP said: “Decarbonisation day at Cop27 is a focus on committing to and delivering cuts to our greenhouse gas emissions, which are a necessity to protect our people and our planet.

“Reducing emissions from our building stock forms a vital part of delivering on our climate obligations, and our Heat in Buildings strategy sets a hugely ambitious vision to cut carbon and improve energy efficiency across Scotland’s homes over the coming years.

“Building a strong, skilled supply chain that’s capable of delivering at scale in all areas of Scotland is central to the delivery of the strategy.

“The development of our heating industry should be seen not only as a challenge which must be met in order to deliver on our ambitions, but as a substantial opportunity for the economy.”