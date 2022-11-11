Woman, 72, killed in road crash

A 72-year-old woman has died in a road crash.
Police are appealing for information following the collision, which occurred shortly before 9am on Friday on the B6397 near Kelso, in the Scottish Borders.
A grey Kia Venga and a red Mercedes GLE 300 were involved.
Emergency services attended but the woman driving the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed in both directions for an investigation.
Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the B6397 this morning and witnessed the incident, or noticed either vehicle on the road beforehand, please get in touch.
“In particular I would urge any motorists with dashcams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact the road policing unit based at Livingston.”
