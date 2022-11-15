Energy sector fears political turmoil will threaten net zero ambitions – survey

Political instability has been listed as the biggest threat to Scotland’s net-zero transition, a report has revealed.

Half of energy companies surveyed expressed concern over the political and regulatory environment, up from 24% in 2021.

The energy transition survey, produced by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, KPMG and ETZ Ltd, assesses the confidence in the UK’s energy sector.

With four chancellors and three prime ministers in recent months, the survey of 121 sector businesses, which collectively employ more than 39,000 people, found the uncertainty of future tax increases has caused concern.

Ryan Crighton, the chamber’s policy director, said the sector is currently paying one of the highest levels of corporation tax, amid fears it could rise further in the Autumn Budget.

And with tax breaks ring-fenced for oil and gas investment rather than low carbon technologies, there is concern that the opportunity to accelerate the energy transition is being missed.

The survey, in its 36th edition, found that 70% of the surveyed firms are actively diversifying away from oil and gas at present, and 44% believe they will be more involved in offshore wind within five years.

However, 61% said access to skills will be one of the defining issues in the year ahead, and there has been a surge in recruitment concerns.

Just a quarter said their companies will be net zero by 2030, while 34% have yet to commit to a strategy.

The survey urges the UK Government to introduce measures to accelerate business transition to net zero and to progress the Scottish carbon capture cluster.

A stable fiscal regime is also sought for the North Sea and further investment to include low carbon technologies.

Mr Crighton said it was easy to see why companies were concerned about the political environment.

He said: “Since the last edition of this report in May, we’ve had three different prime ministers and four different chancellors. And in that time, the UK Government’s stance on a windfall tax has shifted several times.

“The result is we now have an energy sector paying some of the highest corporate taxes in the world, while trying to operate in one of the globe’s most mature and challenging basins, while also trying to invest in the new low carbon energies of the future.

“The clamour for windfall taxes is understandable, but the whole debate has been driven by politicians unwilling to listen to the hard truths which lie behind this populist policy.

“The energy transition is going to cost tens of billions of pounds. And it is becoming abundantly clear that the UK’s public finances are not in a position to share that bill.

“At a time when oil and gas producers are being asked to invest more to help ensure the UK’s energy security and make longer-term investments in renewables, additional taxes risk undermining their ability to do either.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We remain fully committed to the legally binding target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“The UK is leading the world on climate change – cutting emissions by over 44%, and between 1990 and 2019 we have grown our economy by 76%, decarbonising faster than any other G7 country.”