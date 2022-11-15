Residents evacuated as firefighters tackle blaze in flat

Residents were evacuated from flats in Edinburgh following a fire in the early hours of the morning.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent seven fire engines, a height appliance and a command unit to the scene in Bonnington Road, Edinburgh when the alarm was raised at 2.35am on Tuesday.
SFRS said all the residents were evacuated from the building.
Two people suffered from slight smoke inhalation and the Scottish Ambulance Service also went to the scene.
Great Junction Street, Edinburgh was closed between Leith Walk and Ferry Road while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Police advised people to avoid the area.
