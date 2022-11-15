Scottish Football Museum to celebrate 600 years of the national game

The Scottish Football Museum is embarking on a three-year project to celebrate milestones in football in Scotland and around the world.

The project, in partnership with the Scottish FA, named Football For All: Celebrating 600 Years of Football in Scotland, has received £250,000 of funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund in Scotland and Museums Galleries Scotland.

The exhibition will begin with the commemoration of 150 years since the world’s first ever international match, between Scotland and England.

A dedicated website will celebrate 600 years of the game in Scotland, which before the advent of modern football, was often played as a rough and violent game to mark special times of year.

Versions of that game are still played in the Borders and Orkney at Christmas and New Year.

A special exhibition, History Makers, will also celebrate pioneers who played in the first women’s association football international match 50 years ago.

Community grants of £1,000 will be given to 20 community-based organisations to help them celebrate local football heritage in different parts of Scotland.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive said: “Scottish football has played an important role in shaping football across the world and it is wonderful to see centuries of our national game showcased through this project.

“As the Scottish FA marks 150 years of association football in this country with a number of celebratory events over the course of the year, this project will help ensure that the rich history of Scottish football will be made even more accessible for the public to enjoy.”

Caroline Clark, the National Lottery Heritage Fund Director for Scotland, added: “This 600th anniversary programme is a wonderful celebration of the positive impact football has in bringing people and communities together through the generations.

“Football is undoubtedly the people’s game and an important part of our national heritage; we are very pleased that thanks to National Lottery players we are able to support this three-year project which will reach out to the whole community across Scotland.”