Search

15 Nov 2022

Scottish Football Museum to celebrate 600 years of the national game

Scottish Football Museum to celebrate 600 years of the national game

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 1:31 PM

The Scottish Football Museum is embarking on a three-year project to celebrate milestones in football in Scotland and around the world.

The project, in partnership with the Scottish FA, named Football For All: Celebrating 600 Years of Football in Scotland, has received £250,000 of funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund in Scotland and Museums Galleries Scotland.

The exhibition will begin with the commemoration of 150 years since the world’s first ever international match, between Scotland and England.

A dedicated website will celebrate 600 years of the game in Scotland, which before the advent of modern football, was often played as a rough and violent game to mark special times of year.

Versions of that game are still played in the Borders and Orkney at Christmas and New Year.

A special exhibition, History Makers, will also celebrate pioneers who played in the first women’s association football international match 50 years ago.

Community grants of £1,000 will be given to 20 community-based organisations to help them celebrate local football heritage in different parts of Scotland.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive said: “Scottish football has played an important role in shaping football across the world and it is wonderful to see centuries of our national game showcased through this project.

“As the Scottish FA marks 150 years of association football in this country with a number of celebratory events over the course of the year, this project will help ensure that the rich history of Scottish football will be made even more accessible for the public to enjoy.”

Caroline Clark, the National Lottery Heritage Fund Director for Scotland, added: “This 600th anniversary programme is a wonderful celebration of the positive impact football has in bringing people and communities together through the generations.

“Football is undoubtedly the people’s game and an important part of our national heritage; we are very pleased that thanks to National Lottery players we are able to support this three-year project which will reach out to the whole community across Scotland.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media