Search

15 Nov 2022

Son uses CPR for first time to help save father’s life

Son uses CPR for first time to help save father’s life

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 4:44 PM

A nurse has told how he used CPR for the first time to help save his own father’s life after he collapsed with a cardiac arrest.

Although Stewart Beveridge, 40, received mandatory training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation as part of his job, he had never used it on a patient.

That all changed in September when Bob Beveridge, 65, suffered a cardiac arrest while he was visiting Stewart in Stenhousemuir.

Stewart, who is a nurse at NHS Forth Valley, immediately began CPR while his father’s wife Elaine McGinlay rang 999 and spoke to call hander Hayley Meldrum until an ambulance arrived.

His father spent several days in intensive care but is now recovering well, and the experience has prompted Stewart Beveridge to urge everyone to learn CPR.

He said: “Working as a nurse, I have been lucky enough to receive mandatory CPR training. Throughout my 15 years of practice I have been fortunate to have not been in a situation where I’ve needed to carry out CPR on any patient. I never expected my dad would be my first experience in doing so.

“It’s hard to explain the adrenaline that kicks in and the feeling of fight or flight. Due to this I would like to send a huge heartfelt thank you to the call handler who kept me calm and focused during this time.

“She was instrumental in aiding me to perform CPR on my dad and without her I don’t think I would have been as level-headed and kept as calm as I did. It’s certainly true it takes a team to save a life.

“I would like to thank the crew from the Scottish Ambulance Service who attended to my dad, their professionalism and care provided were exceptional. Thank you for being so kind and compassionate toward my family during a very difficult and stressful event.

“It has certainly been a rollercoaster over the last few weeks, however my dad is now in process of recovery. I would urge everyone to seek CPR training or have some knowledge within this. It truly works and you could save a life.”

Mr Beveridge senior, from Stenhousemuir, was out of intensive care five days after his cardiac arrest and is recovering well.

He said: “I cannot remember anything about my sudden cardiac arrest but undoubtedly the most important factor in saving my life was taking ill in the presence of my son Stewart, who started CPR as soon as I collapsed whilst my wife Elaine phoned 999.

“I am eternally grateful to everyone involved in my care. I’m making steady progress and hope eventually to be back to my old self.”

His wife said: “From the initial 999 call right through to the care he is still receiving today, he has been looked after by the most professional, compassionate, caring and calm NHS staff I have ever had the privilege to meet.

“Every one of them played a part in saving my husband’s life in a true team effort, and for that we are truly grateful. It is also a great advert for learning how to do CPR, it works.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media