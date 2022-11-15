Search

15 Nov 2022

Offshore wind power statistic was ‘out of date’, Scottish minister admits

Offshore wind power statistic was ‘out of date’, Scottish minister admits

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 4:48 PM

Figures citing Scotland’s capacity for offshore wind power were “out of date” despite being used by the First Minister, a Scottish minister has admitted.

Several Scottish Government ministers, including Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney, had told MSPs in Holyrood that Scotland had 25% of Europe’s potential offshore wind resources.

The claim had come under scrutiny from opposition MSPs after research from think tank These Islands showed the figure to be incorrect.

Speaking at Holyrood’s Topical Questions, Lorna Slater, Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, said the Scottish Government only became aware of the inaccuracy on Tuesday, November 8 – following prior sight of the think tank’s report.

The Scottish Green MSP said: “The figure relating to Scotland having 25% of Europe’s offshore wind potential was first set out back in a 2010 publication. It is now out of date.

“However, this does not change the fact that Scotland already has an important offshore wind sector, and we have huge potential to grow this and become a global leader, with over 40 gigawatts of potential offshore wind developments already in the pipeline.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr accused ministers of “putting out dodgy data”.

He said civil servants had warned the Scottish Government “several years ago” that the data was not true.

The claim, he said, had been repeated from seven different Government ministers.

He said: “The bogus statistic which civil servants and ministers knew was wrong, has been repeated ad nauseum.

“This chamber has heard it either here or in the course of their duties from First Minister Sturgeon, Deputy First Minister Swinney, Minister Todd, Minister McPherson, Minister Robertson, Minister Matheson and Minister Slater.”

Ms Slater added: “Scottish ministers understood that the statistic was accurate at the time that they cited it.

“Now that it has come to our attention that it is not, we are working to update statistics on how our offshore wind potential compares to other countries.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur also accused Scottish ministers of “cooking the books” in citing the data.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media