Twelve swans found dead in suspected outbreak of avian flu at Glasgow park

Twelve swans found dead in a city park are “assumed” to have contracted bird flu.

Glasgow City Council had initially reported the death of six swans in the city’s Hogganfield Park, near Craigend.

However, after further investigation, the authority confirmed that 12 swans were dead.

The number is likely to raise amid fears over the highly contagious avian influenza, currently at the heart of its biggest outbreak in Britain.

We have received reports of six dead swans at Hogganfield Park & in-line with advice from DEFRA we're assuming the birds have died from avian flu. Please avoid any contact with a dead bird or any bird that appears to be visibly sick & report this by phoning 0141 287 1059. pic.twitter.com/jafHdviQy6 — Glasgow City Council 🇺🇦 (@GlasgowCC) November 15, 2022

The council has advised members of the public to not come into contact with any dead or sickly looking swans, and are consulting with the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Infected birds usually show symptoms of having the disease such as a swollen head, twisting of head and neck, lethargy and depression but, in some cases, the animals can carry the virus without showing any sign of illness.

The virus can only be confirmed through laboratory tests.

A spokesman for the council said: “After receiving initial reports of six dead swans at Hogganfield Park, further checks today have identified a total of 12 dead swans within the park.

“In line with advice from Defra, we are assuming the birds have died from avian flu and it is likely the number of dead birds will rise.

“Defra has been notified of the incident and they have indicated they will visit the park to undertake further tests.

“Our approved contractor is on stand-by to ensure the birds are removed and disposed of appropriately.

“We are monitoring our parks regularly, but members of the public are advised to avoid any contact with a dead bird or any bird that appears to be visibly sick.

“If anyone encounters a dead or sick bird in public places across the city they should report this to our environmental health team.”