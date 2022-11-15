Scotland wins prestigious award as best golf destination in the world

Scotland has been named as the best golf destination in the world.

The country won the accolade at the World Golf Awards, being held in Abu Dhabi this month.

The World Golf Awards, in their ninth year, serve to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism with the winner chosen by tour operators, media and fans from around the world.

Scotland won awards for both best golf destination in Europe and best golf destination in the world – the first time a country has picked up both prizes.

Scotland has more than 550 golf courses and hosted the 150th Open at St Andrews in July.

Scotland also provided the perfect stage for The Genesis Scottish Open, The Senior Open Presented by Rolex, Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, AIG Women’s Open and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said: “These awards are a fitting end to an extra special year for golf in Scotland and fantastic recognition for all the people who work so hard to grow and enhance our reputation as the Home of Golf.

“I’d like to extend our congratulations to everyone, as well as the wider tourism and events industries and suppliers.

“Every year, we welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors eager to play our great golf courses and relax in our accommodation after a day’s golf, enjoying local produce and visiting nearby attractions.

Dermot Synnott, director of global partnerships for the World Golf Awards said: “Scottish golf tourism is thriving, and Scotland is a bucket list destination for most golfers around the World.

“It offers a vast range of parkland and links options across all its regions, so the travelling golfer really is spoilt for choice.”