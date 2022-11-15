Search

15 Nov 2022

Fresh calls for ScotRail strike action over working conditions, union warns

Fresh calls for ScotRail strike action over working conditions, union warns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 10:43 PM

Rail staff in Scotland could take more industrial action over working conditions, a transport union has said.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) is to ballot members at ScotRail over a potential strike amid an ongoing dispute about on-call shifts.

TSSA said talks about the nature of on-call duties were supposed to be discussed via a joint working group as part of the 2021/22 pay award settlement with the nationalist train operator.

However, more than a year on from the agreement, the union said despite repeated requests, no meetings have taken place.

TSSA members said ScotRail has “dragged its heels”, leading the union to believe the operator is “acting in bad faith”.

If the strike action is voted to go ahead, it would see the withdrawal of union members’ on-call duties.

This could lead to disruption on Scotland’s railways during the festive period.

TSSA members working for ScotRail include conductor team managers, driver team managers, on train team managers and station team managers working at stations across Scotland including Aberdeen, Ayr, Dundee, Dumfries, Edinburgh Waverly, Glasgow Central and Queen Street, Inverness, Kirkcaldy, Motherwell, Perth and Stirling.

Commenting, TSSA organiser Gary Kelly said: “We are now balloting members because ScotRail has failed to engage with us over our numerous concerns regarding the terms and conditions of on call duties.

“The company gave assurances as part of our pay deal a year ago that we would move forward with collective discussions. Clearly, they have no wish to do so, and we have now concluded they are acting in bad faith.

“Our members are vital to the running of the Scotland’s railways and deserve to be treated with respect by their employers over their legitimate grievances.

“Should our members decide, via the ballot, to withdraw their on-call duties this would lead to a scramble to cover gaps in out of hours on call rosters during the Christmas period.

“It would also leave ScotRail facing difficulties in the event of any incident or severe weather which could impact the safe running of the railways.

“Our union is always happy to discuss ways to find a reasonable solution, rather than taking industrial action, so the ball is now very much in ScotRail’s court.”

TSSA expects the opening day of the ballot to be November 21 and for it to run for three weeks.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of this matter and have sought an immediate update from ScotRail as to why this issue has not been resolved before now.

“Ministers fully expect all parties to engage constructively to bring this matter to a close as soon as possible.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media