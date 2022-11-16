Search

16 Nov 2022

More than 280 governments and councils sign up for Edinburgh Declaration on nature

More than 280 governments and councils sign up for Edinburgh Declaration on nature

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 1:01 AM

More than 280 governments, cities and local authorities from around the world have signed up to an agreement to protect nature known as the Edinburgh Declaration.

The declaration is an international agreement committing to bold action to halt biodiversity loss.

It was launched by the Scottish Government in August 2020 after a year-long collaboration with other sub-national governments.

Recent signatories include Sydney, Australia; Quebec, Canada; and the state of Jalisco in Mexico.

The Edinburgh Declaration will be presented at a UN conference on biodiversity called Cop15 in Canada this December.

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan is due to take part in a panel discussion at the Cop27 summit in Egypt, where she will discuss how the declaration’s plans can be replicated at a larger scale.

She said: “We must make sure that the climate and nature crises remain high on the global agenda, and are recognised as part of the answer to many of the world’s challenges.

“Scotland believes that all levels of government – in particular where responsibilities are devolved as is the case for Scotland – have a central part to play to deliver the transformative actions needed to halt biodiversity loss across the coming decades.

“The Edinburgh Declaration is our call to state parties to hear the voices of over 280 signatories at Cop15 in Montreal next month.

“We need them to take stronger actions and make bolder decisions across the coming decade.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media