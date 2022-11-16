Almost £5m spent by Police Scotland settling legal claims, figures show

Almost £5 million of police funding was spent on settling legal claims in the 2021/22 financial year, figures have shown.

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur called on police chiefs to ensure claims are kept to a minimum amid growing financial strain.

The figures obtained by the party using freedom of information (FOI) legislation revealed a total of £4,867,363 was forked out by Police Scotland to cover claims.

Some £2,382,635 was spent on employer liability claims while a further £1,683,240 related to public liability and £801,488 was spent on motor liability.

Police chiefs have previously warned that about 4,400 officer and staff jobs could be cut over the next four years as a result of Scottish Government budget cuts.

Mr McArthur highlighted the case of ex-firearms officer Rhona Malone – who was awarded almost £1 million for sexist victimisation – as he urged police bosses and the Scottish Government to ensure legal claims are not adding pressure onto the already-squeezed budget.

Ms Malone successfully pursued a victimisation claim against Police Scotland at a tribunal last year.

The tribunal heard the “culture experienced within the armed police was described as ‘absolutely boys’ club and horrific’”.

Mr McArthur said: “These are significant sums of money that are being paid out.

“In the case of Rhona Malone, it is clear that if police bosses had addressed the culture within one of their own units, then perhaps the entire situation could have been avoided.

“Not only could a talented officer have remained in the service, huge sums of taxpayers’ money could also have been saved.

“Police officers have already warned that Government cuts threaten a serious loss of skills and expertise from the service.

“Scottish Liberal Democrat research has shown that police officers, including those with as little as two years’ service, are leaving in droves.

“At the last election, the SNP pledged to protect the police resource budget. Instead, they are planning scything cuts.

“This speaks volumes for the spending priorities of the SNP/Green government.

“Police bosses and the Scottish Government must ensure that legal claims are not adding even more pressure to an already squeezed policing budget.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our officers and staff work in challenging circumstances across the country to keep communities safe and improve the lives of the public.

“Compensation payments are dealt with on a case by case basis with a view to securing best value for the public purse.

“A significant proportion of the increase in compensation payments this year can be attributed to a few cases relating to incidents from previous years.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This is a matter for Police Scotland. The Scottish Government expects all public bodies to deal with compensation claims with careful regard to the public purse.”