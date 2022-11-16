Number of people in hospital with Covid down 8.4%

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 fell to 657 on average in the week to Sunday, according to the latest figures.

This was 8.4% down on the previous week, when on average there were 717 patients in hospital with coronavirus, data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows.

There was also a fall in new admissions to intensive care with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19 in the week to Sunday.

In the week ending November 13 there were six new such admissions, a decrease of eight from the previous week.

The PHS report stated: “The average number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has been falling gradually since mid-October.”

There were 159 new Covid-19 admissions to hospital in the week ending November 13.

However PHS said hospital admissions for the most recent week are provisional and should be treated with caution, with no data available for one NHS board.