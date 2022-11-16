Search

Psychiatrists warn workforce shortages could mean ‘painfully long waits’

Patients could face “painfully long waits” for mental health treatment amid significant consultant shortages, psychiatrists have warned.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) in Scotland said research has found there is just one psychiatrist for every 10,250 people in Scotland.

The issue is more prominent in tackling children’s mental health, with only one Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) consultant psychiatrist for every 16,351 people under the age of 18.

The figures were calculated by comparing the mid-2022 estimated Scottish population of 5.5 million and the June workforce statistic of 536.9 consultants in post, while the estimated population of more than one million under-18s was compared with the workforce statistic of 62.6 consultant Camhs psychiatrists.

Jess Sussman, policy lead and consultant psychiatrist at the RCPsych in Scotland, urged the Scottish Government to significantly increase investment in the workforce.

While an additional 15 psychiatry training places introduced by the Scottish Government has been welcomed, Dr Sussman said it will not be enough to cater for increasing demand.

Some 10% of the health budget must be dedicated to tackling mental health amid rising cost and waiting time pressures, the college has said, with another 1% going towards children and young people’s mental health by 2026.

Dr Sussman said: “What we have is a perfect storm brewing. Workforce pressures have been so tight and now we have the cost-of-living crisis, not to mention fallout from the pandemic, to add to the list.

“That’s why we’re appealing to the Scottish Government that they must act now.

“Although we very much welcome the news of 15 more psychiatry training places, we still need significantly more investment in our workforce.

“We need to ensure that demand for psychiatric care can be met in the future and that trainee doctors continue to pick psychiatry as a specialism to help us keep up with demand.”

The college has launched a campaign called Choose Psychiatry which aims to encourage more junior doctors into the specialism.

Abbie Bonnyman, 20, studies psychology at Stirling University after recovering from anorexia.

She was admitted to a 24-bed psychiatric ward in Glasgow aged 15 after he weight plummeted to six-and-a-half stone.

Despite being in hospital for six months, she had to wait three months for psychological input due to the staff shortages.

“I think it consequently prolonged my suffering and actually led to me engaging in self-harming behaviours,” she said.

“When I eventually got that treatment and reached a healthy weight, I was discharged but admitted two months later. I think this happened because there was a lack of medical staff and a need to free up beds.

“I got through my treatment and I’m now happy and healthy, but others need that help now. Without psychiatrists there is not a mental healthcare system.”

